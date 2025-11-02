Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 396 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.20 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

