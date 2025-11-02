Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 710 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $368.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.