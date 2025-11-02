Pier Capital LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.94.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total transaction of $47,230.98. Following the sale, the director owned 186 shares in the company, valued at $47,230.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total value of $4,260,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,339. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $16,322,614 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $227.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.58 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.