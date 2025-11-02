Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Stake Lowered by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corporation of America makes up 2.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 507.4% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 952.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $195.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.