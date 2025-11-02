Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

OBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Derek Mcgee acquired 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $25,071.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,467 shares in the company, valued at $50,244.75. This represents a 99.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Drake Mills acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $27,264.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 148,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,446.72. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,418 shares of company stock worth $598,245 in the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 790,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 379,716 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $8,637,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,357,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 870.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 109,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 674,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OBK opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.62). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

