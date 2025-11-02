Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of -0.31. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 571.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

