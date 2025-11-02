NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NMI by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of NMI by 25.0% in the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

