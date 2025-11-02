News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $38.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.6167.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get News alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on News

Institutional Trading of News

News Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in News by 10.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in News by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of News by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of News by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. News has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.