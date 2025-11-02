News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $38.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.6167.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. News has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
