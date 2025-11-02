MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Stake in News Corporation $NWSA

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,081,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in News by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of News stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

