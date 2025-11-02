MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,000. Chubb comprises about 0.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

