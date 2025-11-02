MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 178,410 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.4% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,883.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 17,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.