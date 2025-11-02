Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 493 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $387.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.74 and a 200 day moving average of $354.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

