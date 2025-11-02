Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 6,352 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

