MemeCore (M) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

MemeCore (M) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One MemeCore token can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MemeCore has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MemeCore has a market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $9.53 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MemeCore alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110,407.25 or 0.99574153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Profile

MemeCore was first traded on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,264,317,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,579,304,706 tokens. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_org.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,264,317,858.42 with 1,039,501,066 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 2.42494806 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,130,686.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemeCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MemeCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MemeCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.