Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 33,315.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

