Linscomb Wealth Inc. Invests $202,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $233.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

