Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFCR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifecore Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 846.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%.The business had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFCR. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,694,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 202,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

