Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

