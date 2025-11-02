iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,749 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $88.11 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

