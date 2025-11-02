iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,082,000. Crcm LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,168,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.