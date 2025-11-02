Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

