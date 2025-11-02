Integrity Alliance LLC. Trims Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NRG opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

