Integrity Alliance LLC. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX

Integrity Alliance LLC. reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 238.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 258.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $171.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

