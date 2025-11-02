Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,999 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $129,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.17. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

