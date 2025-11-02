GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.