GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

