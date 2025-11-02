GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

