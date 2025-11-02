GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IJK stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.