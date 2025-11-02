GAP (NYSE:GAP) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Critical Contrast

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A GAP 5.86% 27.04% 7.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of GAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Christopher & Banks has a beta of -6.82, suggesting that its share price is 782% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Christopher & Banks and GAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00 GAP 0 11 7 0 2.39

GAP has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks and GAP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAP $15.17 billion 0.56 $844.00 million $2.34 9.76

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Summary

GAP beats Christopher & Banks on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

(Get Free Report)

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The company founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.