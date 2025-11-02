Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Sells 28,682 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up about 3.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

