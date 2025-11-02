Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 255.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Exelon by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Exelon by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 134,478 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Exelon Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

