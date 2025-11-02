Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ESPR stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.96. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

