Elm Partners Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,819 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,081,000 after buying an additional 337,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,541,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,258,000 after buying an additional 724,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after buying an additional 385,927 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 122,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,337,000 after buying an additional 615,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.