Eleva Capital SAS Invests $2.68 Million in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Eleva Capital SAS bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Otis Worldwide makes up 0.6% of Eleva Capital SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.80 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

