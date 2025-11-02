DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHLGY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Shares of DHL Group stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. DHL Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHL Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

