Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 840 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 6.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $638.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.89.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $552.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.06. The company has a market cap of $499.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.