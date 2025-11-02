Contrasting GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Rockford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GoPro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -14.53% -49.10% -12.67% Rockford N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoPro and Rockford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 2 1 0 0 1.33 Rockford 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GoPro presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential downside of 61.93%. Given GoPro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than Rockford.

70.1% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of GoPro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoPro and Rockford”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $801.47 million 0.39 -$432.31 million ($0.69) -2.86 Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rockford has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoPro.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, magnetic swivel clips, chest harnesses, and head straps; media, display, and light mods; spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables; and lifestyle gear, such as bags, backpacks, cases, t-shirts, hats, and other soft goods. In addition, the company provides mobile, desktop, and web applications that provides media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation, and sharing content on the fly. GoPro, Inc. sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its GoPro.com website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Rockford

(Get Free Report)

Rockford Corp. engages in the distribution, marketing and design of systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market. It distributes its products through the following brand names: Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, CrimeStopper, Renegade and Lightning Audio. The company was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.