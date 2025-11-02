CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,704.37. The trade was a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

