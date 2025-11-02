Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $363.02 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $372.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.