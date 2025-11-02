CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

CCCS stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

