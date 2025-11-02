Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,068 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

IIPR stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.64. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $134.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.50%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

