Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 139,548 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 424.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,548 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $798,545,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,801,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,088,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,945,000 after buying an additional 131,244 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,092,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,196,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,926,000 after buying an additional 249,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GMED opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

