C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 24,640 Shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF $XUSP

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 7.34% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:XUSP opened at $48.11 on Friday. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.21.

About Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XUSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.