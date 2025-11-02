C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,841,000 after acquiring an additional 700,521 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,764 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

