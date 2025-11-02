C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $2.76 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $475.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.54 and a 200-day moving average of $440.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $480.39. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

