C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 496 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $492.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $576.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.90 and a 200-day moving average of $467.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

