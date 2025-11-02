C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 12,680 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November $UNOV

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 6.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS UNOV opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

