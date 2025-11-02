Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $70.87

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.1176.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,393,000 after purchasing an additional 397,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.