Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Beneficient Trading Up 48.2%
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($12.62) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Beneficient will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beneficient
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
