Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,459 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ball by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ball by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in Ball by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Ball Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

